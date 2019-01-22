FOOD & DRINK

Get to know these 3 new Logan Square businesses

Pretty Cool Ice Cream. | Photo: Tim M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in Logan Square? From a traditional American spot to a popsicle store, read on for the newest businesses to open their doors in this Chicago neighborhood.

Twain


2445 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Photo: jackie q./Yelp

Twain is a traditional American spot.

The spot offers bread, soups, salads and more. Try the wedge salad with bacon, steak, tomatoes and Green Goddess dressing, or the Berkshire Pork Shank with Brussels sprouts, a butternut puree and a whole grain mustard sauce. (Check out the menu here.)

Twain currently holds four stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors.

Yelper Jackie Q., who reviewed Twain on Jan. 1, wrote, "My favorites were the Egg Harbor Bread and the Gooey Butter Cake--both were amazing! The bread comes with a smokey bacon butter and pickles. I would go back to try the chicken and dumplings."

Sean T. noted, "This place is amazing. The food and service were impeccable. Highly recommended. We each had a different entree and all of them were excellent."

Twain is open from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Pretty Cool Ice Cream


2353 N. California Ave.
Photo: Shirley J./Yelp

Pretty Cool Ice Cream is a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more.

The new shop offers different kinds of popsicles, from custard to buttermilk and more. Try the pink lemonade, spiced blackberry, coffee pretzel toffee and more. (View the full list here.)

Pretty Cool Ice Cream currently holds 4.5 stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response.

Yelper Mel C., who reviewed Pretty Cool Ice Cream on Dec. 12, wrote, "Loving this ice cream shop. Popsicles are about $3-5. Flavors change daily."

Jessica F. noted, "Cute and trendy for sure! The concept is pretty cool! They have different kinds of bars: buttermilk pops, truck pops, custard pops and even plant-based pops! After a hard decision, I ended up with the peanut butter with potato chips."

Pretty Cool Ice Cream is open from 1-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 1-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

BIG & little's Restaurant & Bar


3000 W. Fullerton Ave.
Photo: big & little's restaurant & bar/Yelp

BIG & little's Restaurant & Bar is a spot to score tacos, seafood and burgers.

This is the chain's fourth location in Chicago, with the other three in Lakeview, Wicker Park and River North. The spot offers shrimp tacos with tomato, lime juice and special sauce, as well as chicken fajitas with green bell peppers, onion, sour cream, hot sauce and tortillas. (View the full menu here.)

BIG & little's Restaurant & Bar's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Julian L., who reviewed BIG & little's Restaurant & Bar on Jan. 4, wrote, "I feel like this place has the potential to be whatever you want it to be: quick lunch, family dinner or drinks with friends. I had the double cheeseburger, and my wife had the Impossible burger. I thought the burger was exactly what I'm looking for in a burger joint."

Yelper Christian L. wrote, "They have such a nice set-up here, and parking isn't so much of a hassle. All the TVs are nice, a well stocked bar is a plus and the servers are so sweet."

BIG & little's Restaurant & Bar is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
