Get your sweet fix at Warm Belly Bakery in Lincoln Park

A new cookie-centric bakery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2472 N. Clark in Lincoln Park, the fresh arrival is called Warm Belly Bakery. It has another outpost in the West Loop.
Remember that feeling of scooping cookie dough right out of the bowl? Warm Belly's doughy cookies come in 70-plus flavors like birthday cake, maple bacon bourbon, Mexican hot chocolate and red velvet. Bobtail ice cream, Dark Matter coffee and baked goods are also available, so you're sure to find something to satisfy that sweet tooth.
With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has made a promising start.
Evelyn B., who reviewed the bakery on Oct. 20, noted, "The birthday cake cookie comes with a puff of frosting on top. Super yummy! The chocolate cherry pecan was also phenomenal. The size of the cookies allow for large pieces of filling, making each bite something special. "
And Johnna K. wrote, "Once I saw the ube cookie, I immediately had to get it. It's a great cookie -- soft and chewy."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Warm Belly Bakery is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
