Gigi's Kitchen brings Bucktown casual fare with a Latin American twist | Hoodline

Photo: Sarah G./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of casual New American fare, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Gigi's Kitchen, the new arrival is located at 1954 W. Armitage Ave. in Bucktown.

Located in the former AMK space, the new restaurant has Brazilian Chef Gigi Downing at the helm and offers American cuisine with a Latin twist.

On the menu, there's main dishes like gourmet chicken pot pie, salmon over wheatberry salad with avocado, and steak with chimichurri sauce. Expect your side order of plantains to disappear quickly. On tap, you'll find kombucha as well as wines. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Suzie S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 7, wrote, "We ordered the tomato soup to start (perfect on a cold night) and then the panini and ratatouille, which were delicious. They also brought us a couple of Brazilian cheesy bread balls, which I had never had before and loved!"

Yelper Sarah G. added, "I had the chicken pot pie with cheddar biscuit, and it was so delicious. They also gave us complimentary pao de quejo -- very yummy too!"

Head on over to check it out: Gigi's Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
