Girl Scouts debut new French toast-inspired cookie

Cookie fans, your Girl Scouts order might have just gotten a shake up!

The Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that they'll be debuting a brand new flavor for the 2021 cookie season.

"Toast-Yay!" is a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing and "full of flavor in every bite."

According to GSUSA, the new treat will be available in select areas in 2021.

The Girl Scouts also announced changes to their cookie selling/delivery method as the U.S. continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Through social distancing measures, customers will still be able to buy their cookies directly from local Girl Scouts. There's also a giftbox option that allows cookies to be shipped directly to customers.

In response to the pandemic, GSUSA debuted new national online platform, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, earlier this year that allowed customers to "safely order cookies for home delivery or to donate cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes."

"Girl Scouts will again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative 'virtual cookie booths' on social media (with parental supervision)," the company said in a release. "Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls' safety top priority."

Girl Scout cookie season typically starts in January, but can vary locally.

