Their slogan is "Chicago's full frontal, in your face, personalized private dining service." It's the Nude Dude Food private chefs! Seth Bradley and Ryan Van Voorhis grew up in central Illinois and have been friends since childhood. They both have a passion for food, so they started Nude Dude Food.
They personalize the menu to your specific tastes, and they are on trend with the latest cooking crazes. Since it's National Gluten-Free Day they're here to tell us all about gluten-free eating.
Check out the Nude Dude Food website and follow them on Facebook.
Recipe
Salmon Poke Bowl, with edamame and radishes (recipe is for 1 serving)
Ingredients:
4 oz sashimi grade salmon, sliced into 1/4 inch cubes
1 cup cooked white or brown rice
1/4 cup shelled edamame, blanched and drained
1/4 cup shredded carrots
1/4 cup radish, sliced thin
1 1/2 teaspoon tamari (gluten free soy sauce)
1 teaspoon sesame oil
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon sesame seeds (white or black or a mix)
1 tablespoon nori (sliced thin or broken into pieces)
Method and assembly:
In a small mixing bowl, combine the salmon, the Tamari, the sesame oil and lemon juice and mix to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning or acid if needed.
In a serving bowl, place the cooked rice on the bottom. Over the rice, assemble the salmon, edamame, radishes, and carrots around the bowl as you'd like.
Garnish with the sesame seeds and nori. Serve and enjoy.
Gluten free recipe for salmon poke bowl
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More