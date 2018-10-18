FOOD & DRINK

Golden Girls cereal available at Target--but difficult to find

The Golden Girls-themed cereal is on sale at select Target stores.

Thank you for being a friend.

That's what you'll be singing every morning if you buy the limited edition cereal being sold at Target.

The Golden Girls-themed cereal is on sale at select Target stores--although actually finding a box may be more difficult than you imagine.

Finding the special cereal has driven many shoppers to extremes, with many Tweeting at @AskTarget. The verified Twitter account has replied with stores that have the cereal in stock.


Another thing that may deter you from buying the cereal is the price. One box costs $8. However, that $8 price tag includes a collectible figurine.
