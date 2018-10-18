Golden Girls Funko Cereal is delicious! Please write back with your zip code and we'll get to work on finding some in your area. We look forward to your reply. Thanks. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) October 16, 2018

Thank you for being a friend.That's what you'll be singing every morning if you buy the limited edition cereal being sold at Target.The Golden Girls-themed cereal is on sale at select Target stores--although actually finding a box may be more difficult than you imagine.Finding the special cereal has driven many shoppers to extremes, with many Tweeting at @AskTarget. The verified Twitter account has replied with stores that have the cereal in stock.Another thing that may deter you from buying the cereal is the price. One box costs $8. However, that $8 price tag includes a collectible figurine.