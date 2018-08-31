Good Measure bar debuts in River North with shareable plates and libations

Searching for a new bar to check out? Look no further thanGood Measure, a new addition to River North at 226 W. Chicago Ave.
Housed in what was once a turn-of-the-century tailor shop, the bar's decor is inspired by the rockabilly and American punk eras, featuring checkered floors, vintage art, red neon and studded leather bar stools, according to itswebsite.
The new establishment comes from chef Matt Troost (Charlatan, Three Aces) and the cocktail program is directed by Sophia de Oliveira,reports Chicago magazine.
Beer and signature cocktails are on offer, as are a number of shareable plates. Look for boozy concoctions like the Penicillin, a scotch-based drink with ginger, honey and peat, or the gin-based Negroni with Campari and sweet vermouth.
The menu features mussels, Nashville hot fried duck livers, pork ribs with a cilantro-apricot glaze and burrata with pickled peaches, salted cucumber and puffed quinoa.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar has already made a good impression.
Linda S., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 18, wrote, "Good Measure is a hidden treasure. The sunflower seed hummus was so tasty and unusual! A few dishes had an added bonus of having some Indian influenced flavors, which is something new in bar food. Fantastic cocktails too!"
And M M. wrote, "This brand-new bar and restaurant hits all the right notes. Good music, local neighborhood feel and delicious cocktails."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Good Measure is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
