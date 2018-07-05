FOOD & DRINK

Gorilla Sushi adds new location in Albany Park

Gorilla Sushi has expanded its offerings with its sixth sushi bar in Chicago. Located at 3407 W. Lawrence Ave., the restaurant group's newest addition is in Albany Park.

Menu offerings include the classic California Roll with crab meat, avocado and cucumber; the specialty Dinosaur Roll with eel and unagi sauce; and the signature eight-piece Cray Roll, complete with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, crab and lettuce. Nigiri and sashimi are also on offer. The full menu can be seen here.

The new sushi bar has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Elizabeth S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 18, wrote, "We are so happy to have great sushi right by our house! Albany Park is a food mecca and Gorilla Sushi fits right in. Nice decor, music and lighting to go with a consistently good sushi dinner."

And Mary T. wrote, "Three doors down from Kimball L stop. Most rolls are $2.95 and there are some more expensive things at the back of the menu. I imagine this is the same as the other Gorilla Sushi places although I haven't visited them."

Head on over to check it out: Gorilla Sushi Albany Park is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday, and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
