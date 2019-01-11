Grand Trunk Road brings modern Indian cuisine to Lincoln Park

If you've got Indian on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Grand Trunk Road, the fresh addition is located at 1417 W. Fullerton Ave. (between Janssen and Southport avenues) in Lincoln Park. Named after the long stretch of road linking India and Pakistan, chef Behzad Khan's eatery promises creative Indian dishes beyond staples like chicken tikki masala, according to Eater Chicago.
Must-try items include naan stuffed with mushrooms, cheese and tomato relish; podina lamb chops served with mint, yogurt and chili flakes and nehari; and braised beef with fennel, Kashmiri chili and ginger powder. (Check out dinner options here.)
Also, expect a variety of beers and ciders on tap, as well as specialty cocktails. (See the drink menu here.)
Grand Trunk Road has received mixed reviews thus far, with a three-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Simeen A., who was among the first to review it on Jan. 2, said, "Overall, I thought the food was fine. Nothing was that good, and I definitely did not think the food warranted the cost. Also, some of our food came out cold."
Yelper G M., however, wrote, "My wife and I had an outstanding dinner here. The nehari (braised beef) was fantastic, as was the mango salad and various naan breads. Awesome cocktails as well. The service, space and ambiance were also great."
The new restaurant is open for business 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
