Green City Market celebrates 20 years of fresh, local produce in Chicago

Green City Market is now open for the season, and this year, it's celebrating its 20 year anniversary!
Green City Market is one of the top markets in the Midwest and has been recognized as a leading market by consumers, farmers, and chefs alike.
Throughout the year, Green City Market showcases sustainable practices and is proud to be the first farmers markets in the country to require all of its farmers to be certified by a nationally recognized 3rd party agency. Farmers at Green City Market prioritize the health and wellbeing of their farmland, animals, and customers.
Market days provide abundant opportunities for Chicagoans of all ages to learn about food, the environment, nutrition and more. Club Sprouts lets kids taste new foods and learn how they are grown. Renowned Chicago chefs give cooking demos that feature fresh, seasonal ingredients. Yoga classes, composting drop-offs, and the interactive Edible Gardens all give Chicagoans an opportunity to appreciate fresh foods and learn more about sustainability and how food gets to their plate.
To learn more about Green City Market, visit www.greencitymarket.org/
Event Information:
Green City Market: Lincoln Park
Dates of Operation: Sundays & Wednesdays from May-October
7am-1pm
1817 N. Clark Street (South end of Lincoln Park)
Green City Market: West Loop
Opening Day: June 1
Dates of Operation: Saturdays from June - October
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
115 S. Sangamon Street (Bartleme Park)
