Green City Market Chef BBQ features local produce, Chicago's top chefs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a foodie's dream come true, the 18th Annual Green City Market Chef BBQ will be held Thursday, July 18.

More than 100 of Chicago's top restaurants and beverage purveyors, including James Beard Nominated spots, will offer tasting portions made with local, sustainable heirloom produce, heritage meats, and craft beverages sourced from Green City Market farmers.

James Beard Nominated spots include: mfk, Big Jones, Cindy's, North Pond, Spiagga, Cellar Door Provisions and Monteverde.

Other participants such as etta, Travelle at the Langham, gaijin, Cabra, Bad Hunter, Hoosier Mama, Bushel & Peck and more will be at the quintessential culinary event in Chicago.

Executive Chef Cedric Harden, of River Roast Chicago, and Melissa Flynn, of Green City Market, stopped by ABC7 with a preview.

Event Information:

Green City Market Chef BBQ

When: Thursday, July 18

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Where: South End of Lincoln Park between Clark & Stockton Drive (1817 N. Clark St)

Cost: General admission tickets cost $125.

VIP Tickets with reserved seating: $275

For more information, visit Green City Market's website.
