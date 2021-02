OjaExpress grocery delivery service offers cultural ingredients

OjaExpress Pepper Soup Recipe

Black History Month is about connecting the past with the present through food. Windy City LIVE spoke with a local delivery service that specializes in providing cultural ingredients.Get the ingredients to make the recipe below through OjaExpress' website 600g Goat Meat With Bones1 Small Red Onion1 Small Yellow onion2-3 Scotch Bonnet Thinly Chopped2 Tablespoons Pepper Soup SpiceEhuru (African Calabash Nutmeg)2 Cloves GarlicCameroonian Pepper (Optional)Pepper Soup Mix (amount varies depending on your tolerance for spicy foods)1/2 Teaspoon Minced Ginger1/2 Teaspoon Cayenne PepperDry Scent Leaves2 Knorr CubesSalt1. Wash and chop the goat meat, add the yellow Onions, Knorr cubes and salt totaste. I personally like to pressure cook my meat in the initial steps to ensure thesoftness of the meat and ensuring the flavors mix in the cook. After this processTransfer the pressure cooked meat to a pot.2. Add scotch bonnet peppers (1-3 depending on your preference of spiciness), 2garlic cloves, ginger (thumb sized), Red onion, 2 tablespoons of groundcrayfish (optional if you have a seafood allergy you can remove), 2-3 Ehuru(African nutmeg)seeds, and cup of water to a blender. Put on liquify until thisadmixture is liquid3. Place the admixture in the pot of meat, and allow to simmer for 20 minutes. Stirto ensure the mixture with the goat meat.4. After simmer for 20 mins or so, add 6 cups of water to your pot. Add your peppersoup mix to the pot, and stir for 2 minutes so all the flavors mix. Allow to simmerof med/medium-low heat for 20 minutes.5. Check meat for tenderness, taste for spice and salt level. You can add morewater, if you prefer a more brothy soup. If all those check out, add scent leavesto the pot. Allow to simmer for 10 additional minutes.Your pepper soup is ready. Enjoy with a beverage that will dull the spicy flavorlike milk, or malt. But to get the authentic feel, you must enjoy it spicy!