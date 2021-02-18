OjaExpress grocery delivery service offers cultural ingredients

Black History Month is about connecting the past with the present through food. Windy City LIVE spoke with a local delivery service that specializes in providing cultural ingredients.
Get the ingredients to make the recipe below through OjaExpress' website.
OjaExpress Pepper Soup Recipe
Ingredients:
600g Goat Meat With Bones
1 Small Red Onion
1 Small Yellow onion
2-3 Scotch Bonnet Thinly Chopped
2 Tablespoons Pepper Soup Spice
Ehuru (African Calabash Nutmeg)
2 Cloves Garlic
Cameroonian Pepper (Optional)
Pepper Soup Mix (amount varies depending on your tolerance for spicy foods)
1/2 Teaspoon Minced Ginger
1/2 Teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
Dry Scent Leaves
2 Knorr Cubes
Salt
Instructions:
1. Wash and chop the goat meat, add the yellow Onions, Knorr cubes and salt to
taste. I personally like to pressure cook my meat in the initial steps to ensure the
softness of the meat and ensuring the flavors mix in the cook. After this process
Transfer the pressure cooked meat to a pot.
2. Add scotch bonnet peppers (1-3 depending on your preference of spiciness), 2
garlic cloves, ginger (thumb sized), Red onion, 2 tablespoons of ground
crayfish (optional if you have a seafood allergy you can remove), 2-3 Ehuru
(African nutmeg)seeds, and cup of water to a blender. Put on liquify until this
admixture is liquid
3. Place the admixture in the pot of meat, and allow to simmer for 20 minutes. Stir
to ensure the mixture with the goat meat.
4. After simmer for 20 mins or so, add 6 cups of water to your pot. Add your pepper
soup mix to the pot, and stir for 2 minutes so all the flavors mix. Allow to simmer
of med/medium-low heat for 20 minutes.
5. Check meat for tenderness, taste for spice and salt level. You can add more
water, if you prefer a more brothy soup. If all those check out, add scent leaves
to the pot. Allow to simmer for 10 additional minutes.
Your pepper soup is ready. Enjoy with a beverage that will dull the spicy flavor
like milk, or malt. But to get the authentic feel, you must enjoy it spicy!
OjaExpress grocery delivery service offers cultural ingredients
