FDA recalls bagged grocery store salad after parasite sickens more than 100 in 7 states

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Food and Drug Administration has recalled bagged salad distributed to a dozen Midwestern states by Hy-Vee, Aldi and Jewel-Osco grocery stores after 122 people in seven states were sickened.

Nineteen have been hospitalized.

The salad mix is contaminated with cyclospora, a parasite that can cause severe diarrhea.

The salad mix is packaged as Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salads, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads, and ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the most people sickened are in Iowa with 54 and Illinois with 30.

Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin also have reported illnesses.
