Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken brings Memphis-style bird and more to Near North

Photo: Steve A./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new chicken shop has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, the new arrival is located at 401 N. State St. in the Near North. It's the second location for the Tennessee chicken chain founded in 1953, which now boasts 25 locations in 11 states, reports Chicagoeater.com.

You'll find checkered tablecloths, crispy fried chicken with a hint of heat and plenty of starters and side dishes. Choose from baked beans, mac and cheese, potato salad and fried green tomatoes. Save room for a slice of pie; options include chocolate chess, pecan and sweet potato. Check out the full menu.

The new chicken shop has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jeanette J. wrote, "The chicken is subtly spicy, juicy, not dry or greasy at all. We live nearby and will be back!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-noon on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.
