FOOD & DRINK

Gyro-focused Piggie Smalls makes its debut in Wells Street Market

Photo: James P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new fast-casual Greek eatery has opened for business in the Wells Street Market food hall. The fresh arrival to the Loop, called Piggie Smalls, is located at 205 W. Wacker Drive.

It's helmed by chef Jimmy Bannos Jr. of the Purple Pig who made news last year after earning a spot on People's list of sexiest chefs, per Eater Chicago.

Grab a gyro sandwich, bowl or salad with pork, beef tenderloin and chicken as protein options. Other small bites like hummus, Greek fries and whipped feta are available as well. Check out the full menu here.

Piggie Smalls has garnered a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

James P., who reviewed the new spot on June 26, wrote, "Can't decide between the chicken or beef tenderloin, both are so good I had to eat both. The whipped feta makes for a nice sauce, the fries and seasoning are on point."

Yelper Martina C. added, "The staff was great and the food was as expected, amazing. The biggest surprise was how affordable it all was for the location and considering the portion of the food."

Piggie Smalls is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Score ramen, cocktails and more at Bridgeport's new Shinya Ramen House
Pumpkin spice foods here for the season
Icylicious Ice Cream Rolls brings eponymous treats to Rogers Park
The 3 best gluten-free spots in Chicago
Calavera brings Mexican fare to West Town
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News