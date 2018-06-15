FOOD & DRINK

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ opens new location in Lakeview

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ continues to expand with its third Chicago restaurant. The Japanese chain, with outposts across the U.S. and Canada, has opened its newest location at 2813 North Broadway in Lakeview.

Menu options include appetizers, premium cuts of meat, rice and noodle dishes and large courses.

Check out the $180 Shogun meal recommended for six patrons. It includes five appetizers like edamame and fried bacon chips and eight barbecue items (sirloin steak, short rib, pork belly, chicken breast and more). Other fare, such as garlic noodles, garlic fried rice with egg and beef tongue also line the menu.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Alex N., who reviewed the new arrival on June 9, wrote, "Food is delicious. The portions are good. There is a lot of variety. And everything we ordered is reasonably priced. The restaurant is very clean like a restaurant should be."

Nini K. noted, "We were greeted warmly and taken care of right away. All servers and staff members were super friendly, lively and attentive making the overall experience that much more memorable."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 5-9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
