FOOD & DRINK

Haagen-Dazs: Booze-infused ice cream is coming your way

EMBED </>More Videos

Haagen-Dazs has combined two favorites into one carton of ice cream. (CNN)

Haagen-Dazs has combined two favorites into one carton of ice cream.

It's rolling out five flavors of alcohol-infused ice cream, a new cookie square and a non-dairy option.

The new flavors are Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch and Bourbon Praline Pecan. The non-dairy option is called Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee. The cookie squares will be Irish Cream.

You're probably not going to get intoxicated from these frozen treats. Each product contains less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume.

Haagen-Dazs said the boozy ice cream will be widely available by April.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodice creamalcohol
FOOD & DRINK
Try chocoflan at Kristoffer's Cakes in McKinley Park
Chicago, New York police ready for pizza showdown
3 new Latin American eateries in Chicago
New spot Iron Age Korean Steakhouse debuts in Wicker Park
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Boy, 1, shot in head on Far South Side
Mayoral task force: Pay struggling Chicagoans $1K a month
Indiana man charged in death of infant son
Try chocoflan at Kristoffer's Cakes in McKinley Park
Video released of Naperville police-involved shooting
WATCH: Heartwarming video shows men helping elderly woman into van
'50 Shades of Maple Glen' listing includes spicy adult den
Are these your photos? Working USB drive found in seal poop
Show More
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
Jurors hear man's chilling, grisly confession to childhood friend's murder
Murder suspects lived with body for a time, police say
Body found ID'd as missing Milwaukee teacher
More News