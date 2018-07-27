Halal eats: 3 new Chicago eateries offer kebabs, burgers, tikka masala and more

Bamyan Kabob
5701 N. California Ave., West Ridge
PHOTO: MICHAEL K./YELP
Bamyan Kabob is a halal spot that adheres to Islamic dietary law and specializes in Middle Eastern and Central Asian fare.
Start off with an appetizer such as hummus, tabbouleh, stuffed grape leaves or baba ghanoush before opting for a main course. Notable entrees include chicken shish kebabs, beef shawarma, lamb shank, white fish and lagman (a Central Asian dish of pulled noodles, meat and vegetables). Falafel, seafood dishes and desserts like honey cake and napoleons are also on offer.
Bamyan Kabob currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Hasib Z., who reviewed the casual eatery on July 7, wrote, "The food quality and the interior of the store is very nice and homelike. Having dinner here felt like those rare times in our generation you spend time with your family and enjoy quality food. It's a must go."
Michael K. noted, "Just had my second meal here and both were delicious. Restaurant is run by a super friendly local family. Easy parking. Super clean. And delicious, reasonably priced food."
Bamyan Kabob is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Indian Clay Pot
1804 W. Irving Park Road, North Center
Photo: indian clay pot/Yelp
Indian Clay Pot offers vegetarian, chicken, beef, lamb and seafood options, each with varying levels of heat.
As the restaurant's name suggests, many dishes are prepared fresh in clay pots imported from India to give customers "an authentic and traditional taste" of the cuisine, per its website.
Spice it up with the shrimp vindaloo, a combination of shrimp and potatoes marinated in vinegar, hot chiles and southeast Indian spices and a fiery hot sauce, or try the slow-cooked lamb tikka masala simmered with special housemade herbs, spices, rich creamy tomato sauce and a touch of butter.
Indian Clay Pot is developing a local fan base with 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Salena C., who visited the eatery on July 16, wrote, "Service was absolutely fantastic. ... Everything from the veggie samosas with its two beautiful sauces and presentation, to the namesake clay pot chicken with its rich, spicy coconut sauce, to the chunky tomato tikka masala were spot on."
Brenna G. noted, "Solid Indian food. All around a great meal and it's BYOB. They're serious about the spice level, spicy is almost unbearable. The gobi Manchurian, chicken tiki masala and malai kofta were our favorites."
Indian Clay Pot is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 4-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Marwa Grill
6257 B N. McCormick Road, North Park
Photo: marwa grill/Yelp
Marwa Grill is a Middle Eastern, Indian and halal spot that wants to take you on a cultural journey by combining "some of the greatest flavors in a unique and pleasant, family-friendly atmosphere," it explains on its website.
On the menu, expect to find Middle Eastern favorites like falafel, baba ghanoush and chicken shawarma; south Asian entrees like beef shish kebabs, tandoori chicken and pan-fried tilapia; and modern American fare like cheeseburgers, quesadillas and popcorn chicken, with a twist.
For larger parties, there are family-sized platters of beef and chicken kafta, chicken shawarma, beef gyro and rice for up to eight people. Marwa Grill also offers delivery and catering services.
Marwa Grill currently holds 3.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Keith H. wrote, "I'm a fan of this new halal place. Their signature burger and chicken biryani are quite good. Love their decor and customer service. Will definitely be trying their other dishes."
Mo A. noted, "My family and I ordered from Marwa Grill two days in a row because the food tasted amazing! We ordered lamb biryani, chicken biryani, lamb chops, beef burger and popcorn chicken."
Marwa Grill is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 11-1 a.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)