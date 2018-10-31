Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals

Chipotle
Get a Boo-rito for just $4, as long as you're in costume from 3 p.m. to close. Guests can choose a salad, bowl or an order of tacos for the deal. It's good for one per person. Enter code BOORITO in the Chipotle app or online.
IHOP
Children 12 and under get a free scary-face pancake from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Halloween. The pancake has strawberries, Oreo cookies, whipped topping and candy corn.
Applebee's
There's a zombie outbreak - just in time for Halloween. The DOLLAR ZOMBIE is Applebee's drink of the month for October, and it's invading Applebee's nationwide. It's a mixture of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, lime and is garnished with a Vidal gummi brain. Save one for yourself while there's still time.
Baskin-Robbins
This October 31, guests can celebrate Halloween in the sweetest way possible with any regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.50 at participating locations nationwide.
Joe's Crab Shack
Celebrate at Joe's and get a FREE kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree. Offer valid on October 31, 2018 only. Show this offer to your server to redeem.
Krispy Kreme
Any customer in costume gets one free doughnut at participating locations. No purchase necessary.
P.F. Chang's
Enjoy 20% off all takeout and catering orders this Hallo-week, Monday, 10/29 through Thursday, 11/1. Use code: 20TOGO when placing your order online or over the phone.
Red Robin
Get 20% off your to-go order with promo code YMMM20 on 10/31. And kids eat for $1.99 every Wednesday dine-in.