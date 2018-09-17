Hampton Social debuts fresh location in Streeterville

A New American spot, offering seafood and more, has opened for business in Streeterville. Called Hampton Social, it is located at 164 E. Grand Ave. and has outposts in River North and Burr Ridge.
It comes courtesy of restaurateur Brad Parker, founder of the Chicago-based company Parker Restaurant Group, with three more eateries slated to open in the coming months, per its website.
The seafood-heavy menu features dishes like clam chowder; chilled charred shrimp with garlic aioli; and Cajun-style pan-seared swordfish with brown rice, black beans, sweet plantain mash and pineapple salsa.
Non-seafood offerings such as burgers and beef skewers are on hand as well, along with vegetarian options like avocado toast and premium pizzas with mushrooms and onions.
In the mood for a pick-me-up? Come indulge in one of the spot's specialty cocktails like the Fresh Pond Bay -- a mix of Hangar One vodka, aperol, lime and basil. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Hampton Social Streeterville has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Carolyn O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 8, wrote, "Such an awesome new spot in the Streeterville neighborhood. ... When it comes to the food, everything tasted so fresh and flavorful. We started with the crab and toast appetizer -- so good!"
"We got the lobster roll (Manhattan-style), the king crab dip and the corn avocado pizza," shared Yelper Alyssa O. "All were amazing! ... Loved the drinks too. I'm a big fan of the Froze! Didn't know how I would feel about it, but it's delicious like a frozen treat, refreshing and not sweet."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hampton Social Streeterville is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
