PIZZA

Happy National Pizza Party Day!

EMBED </>More Videos

We're celebrating with some of Chicagoland's iconic deep dish pizzas. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Need an excuse to eat some pizza? Here's an easy one for you: it's National Pizza Party Day!

We've got a taste of some Chicagoland deep dish pies right here.

Pal Joey's in West Chicago has been serving it's twist on the classic for 42 years, with signature sauce, sausage blend and dough recipe throughout time. Co-owner Greg Miller said there's a pound of cheese on their large pies!

Burt's Place in Morton Grove is the fourth iteration of Burt Katz's pan pizza masterpieces. Though he has passed away, his method lives on in the hands of new owner Jerry Petro.

"Use your palms, not too much of your fingertips," Petro said as he spread the dough inside a well-season pan.

He's changed the layout of sausage in the pan, but has kept everything else as he learned it.

"The satisfaction to me is when people say 'it's just like Burt's.'"

"Just like Burt's" means caramelized crust--with charred cheese embedded into the flaky dough. Placing the private label mozzarella right on top of the dough helps with that caramelizing.

Another place cheese hits dough: Pizzeria Uno, the original deep dish pizza. General manager April Gavin said the cheese is "protective," helping to make sure each layer cooks through properly. The sauce has chunks of tomato that the team will hand-rip into the pie. A medium pizza there can weigh about five pounds--so they're not short-changing you on toppings.

Whether you're celebrating with one of these pizzerias or somewhere else, we hope you have a very Happy National Pizza Party Day!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzafoodneighborhood eatsChicagoWest ChicagoRiver NorthMorton Grove
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PIZZA
Glendale Heights tow truck driver charged after towing pizza delivery car with child inside
U.S. Pizza Museum opens in Chicago
Chew On This: The Rollling Stonebaker
Home Run Inn Pizza CEO Joe Perrino dies
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using N-word on conference call
More pizza
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News