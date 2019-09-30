Harry's Cafe being forced to move away from Naperville train station after 41 years

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- It looks like Monday will be the last day that Harry's Cafe will be allowed to serve commuters at the Fifth Avenue train station in Naperville.Harry's has been doing that for 41 years, but the city is apparently changing the rules on where food trucks can set up. Harry's says that means that after Monday, they will have to move their truck to another street where foot traffic isn't as busy.Naperville's City Council is expected to take up the issue Tuesday.