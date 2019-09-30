Food & Drink

Harry's Cafe could be forced to move after 41 years at Naperville train station spot

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- It looks like Monday will be the last day that Harry's Cafe will be allowed to serve commuters at the Fifth Avenue train station in Naperville.

Harry's has been doing that for 41 years, but the city is apparently changing the rules on where food trucks can set up. Harry's says that means that after Monday, they will have to move their truck to another street where foot traffic isn't as busy.

Naperville's City Council is expected to take up the issue Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknapervillefood truck
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 6 cars damaged in Far South Side lot fire
Man charged with terrorism allegedly scouted Woodfield Mall before SUV attack
Cubs announce Maddon won't return as team's manager
Ex-Cub David Ross has 'interest' in succeeding Joe Maddon
19 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
3 escaped Ohio inmates caught at NC Red Roof Inn
Show More
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
Video released from school bus driven by alleged drunk driver
Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Ind. couple
Sailor from Chicago dies after fall on aircraft carrier near San Diego
Chicago Public Library to eliminate overdue fines on books
More TOP STORIES News