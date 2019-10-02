Food & Drink

Harry's Cafe keeps Naperville train station spot after city council amends ordinance

It looks like Monday will be the last day that Harry's Cafe will be allowed to serve commuters at the Fifth Avenue train station in Naperville.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Harry's Cafe will be allowed to continue to serve commuters at the Fifth Avenue train station in Naperville after an ordinance was changed.

The city passed an ordinance last week that would have forced the food truck to move after 41 years in business.

RELATED: Harry's Cafe could be forced to move after 41 years at Naperville train station spot

At a meeting Tuesday night, the city council amended that ordinance to allow Harry's Café to keep its spot. The changes made special exception for vending at a commuter train station during the morning commute, before 10 a.m.

Harry's supporters had created a petition to keep the truck where it is to continue the long standing tradition of coffee, conversation, and a smiling face for years to come.

Harry says his plan is to keep working for five more years before he retires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknapervillefood truckmetratrains
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured in Bridgeview police-involved shooting
Family claims student target, bullied at South Side school
911 calls involving Gary City Council president accused of kidnapping released
Police ask public for help finding masked man behind Rogers Park murders
US sought corruption evidence in search of State Sen. Sandoval's office
Woodfield Mall terrorism charge too severe, defense attorneys say
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Show More
Sources: Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith not acting like himself
Sleeping octopus changes colors while possibly dreaming
Ethylene oxide concerns in Lake County, Ill., to be addressed at town hall meeting
Avocado genetic code cracked
Travelers get 1-year warning to obtain REAL ID cards
More TOP STORIES News