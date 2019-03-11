Food & Drink

How to peel a pineapple: Unconventional method goes viral

There's more than one way to slice a pineapple ... or you could just peel it.

In a trend going viral on social media, people are sharing videos of themselves eating pineapple in an unconventional way. In the videos, slices of pineapple are carefully peeled from the edge and broken off without a knife.


It's unclear who posted the quirky fruit trend first, but many Twitter users were referencing a video they said first appeared on the app Tick Tock.



Even Game of Thrones actress Lena Heady got in on the trend, sharing one of the widely-circulated versions of the video and calling it a "#gamechanger."


Not everyone was able to pull it off, however.


Those who say they were successful insist that the pineapple must be ripe for the trick to work.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocial mediatrendingfruitviral
TOP STORIES
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Police issue alert after River North robberies
Man accused of killing McHenry deputy in Rockford in court Monday
Family of boy, 13, killed in Englewood urges shooter to come forward
Boy, 14, stabbed to death over brownie, friend says
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in duffel bag in Calif.
Police: Woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Show More
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
USC student killed in off-campus robbery attempt
Police: Suspect chokes man for singing Christmas songs
UIC offering degree to help students become art teachers
Teen charged in Warren Township fatal crash
More TOP STORIES News