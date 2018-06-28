A new quick-service cafe with a focus on seasonal, local ingredients has debuted at the Wells Street Market. The new addition to the Loop, called Fare, is located at 205 W. Wacker Drive.
The eatery comes courtesy of Chicago hospitality veterans Kasia Bednarz and Britni DeLeon, per its website, with the goal "to create food with purpose by serving flavor-forward dishes that are built with clean, delicious ingredients."
On the menu, look for chicken chorizo soup, avocado toast and beef and chicken bone broths. Or customize a healthful bowl with a base of greens or grains, side options like miso sweet potatoes and roasted summer squash and proteins such as sustainably sourced salmon, turkey meatballs and veggie patties. Pair your meal with a green smoothie with kale, spinach, banana, pineapple, ginger and basil.
The fresh addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Chelsea P., who reviewed it on June 22, wrote, "I am absolutely thrilled that a restaurant like this opened so close to where I work. Service is five stars all the way. Their assembly line for putting together bowls made it quick to get my food made."
And Allison B. wrote, "At $13, the high-quality ingredients and large portion size was a great value. The cost is in-line with other Loop locations, but I felt the freshness and taste was well above other places."
Head on over to check it out: Fare is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Health-focused eatery Fare makes its debut at Wells Street Market
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories