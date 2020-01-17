Windy City LIVE

Healthy food swaps to help you stick to your New Year resolution

At the beginning of the month many people set resolutions to be healthier, but most resolutions are long forgotten by now. Registered dietitian and nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner gave us some help sticking to our resolutions. It's not too late to have a healthier 2020!

Resolutions fail because they are too hard and too miserable. She says the key to real change is to find fun swaps that you'll naturally want to stick with.

Here's the recipe for Dawn's three ingredient oatmeal cookies:

3-Ingredient Cookies (makes 16 cookies)
INGREDIENTS:
-2 bananas
-1 cup rolled oats
-1/4 cup chopped walnuts or no-added-sugar dark chocolate chips
-Cooking spray

INSTRUCTIONS:
-Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees F.
-Mash bananas thoroughly. Mix in oats & walnuts or chocolate chips.
-Mist baking sheet with cooking spray. Using a scoop, form 16 cookies on sheet.
-Bake for 18-20 minutes. Immediately after removing cookies from oven, press them flat with the bottom of a small drinking glass. Allow to cool.
-Freeze or store cookies in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcookieshealthy recipeswindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
The Second City at 60: New book shares untold stories
2 Chicagoans compete on Project Runway
Look out, weekend!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Winter storm expected to dump 1-5 inches of snow on Chicago area Friday
2 brothers among 5 recovering after being shot at West Side barbershop
Driver in McHenry Starbucks crash that injured 5 had medical emergency, police say
Thrift shop with a mission: ELLAS helps Latina women in Pilsen get heatlh services for breast cancer
Freelance Wrestling will make your professional wrestling dreams come true
Chicago teen competes in luge at Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland
Metra cracks down on fare evasion
Show More
Cold deaths: 21 reported in Cook County this season
Officials ID skier killed in Alpine Meadows avalanche
City leaders gather at annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Breakfast
Snow day deal: Busch Beer announces discounts for snow
Serial killer released from prison against advice of victim's family
More TOP STORIES News