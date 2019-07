Healthy summer picnic ideas by Chef LaForce Baker

We still have about half of summer left and if you're spending a lot of time outside in the heat, you might want to think about a healthy picnic basket.LaForce Baker, the Founder and Executive Chef of Moon Meals joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio with some great ideas and recipes.If you're going to the beach try:1. Avocado Toast Sandwich2. Vegetable Spring Rolls3. No Bake Coconut Date Energy Bites4. Vegan Sweet Chia PuddingMovie in the Park or Ravinia calls for:1. Vegan Fiesta Wrap - available at Jewel2. Vegan Potato Salad3. DIY Fruit on the Bottom Yogurt cups1 serving2.5 cups water12 cashews3 tbsp flax seed3 dates6 tbsp chia seeds1/2 tsp cinnamonpinch sea saltInstructions:1. Add 1 cup of water, flax seed, cashews and dates to a blender. Blend on high speed for 2-3 minutes, until a smooth milk is made.2. Add 1.5 cup more of water, chia seeds, cinnamon and sea salt, and pulse until combined, leaving chia seeds whole.3. Stash in the fridge for 1 hour and then top with your desired fresh fruit.6-8 servings1 1/2 lbs small red potatoes1 tablespoon olive oilSea salt & ground pepper, to taste1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise1/4 cup sweet relish1 teaspoon dijon mustard1/2 teaspoon onion powder1 to 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh or dried dill1 cup finely chopped celery1/4 cup finely chopped red onion1 tablespoon green onions or chivesInstructions:1. Place the potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, until fork-tender, about 10-15 minutes. Drain the potatoes, set aside to cool, then transfer to a large bowl.2. While the potatoes are boiling, prepare the dressing by combining all ingredients until and mix well excluding green onions. Refrigerate until potatoes are mostly cooled from boiling.3. Right before serving, toss green onions on top. Serve immediately and enjoy!For more information or inspiration, follow Moon Meals on social media.