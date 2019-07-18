Healthy summer picnic ideas by Chef LaForce Baker

We still have about half of summer left and if you're spending a lot of time outside in the heat, you might want to think about a healthy picnic basket.
LaForce Baker, the Founder and Executive Chef of Moon Meals joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio with some great ideas and recipes.
If you're going to the beach try:
1. Avocado Toast Sandwich
2. Vegetable Spring Rolls
3. No Bake Coconut Date Energy Bites
4. Vegan Sweet Chia Pudding
Movie in the Park or Ravinia calls for:
1. Vegan Fiesta Wrap - available at Jewel
2. Vegan Potato Salad
3. DIY Fruit on the Bottom Yogurt cups
Seeductively Sweet Chia Pudding recipe:
1 serving
2.5 cups water
12 cashews
3 tbsp flax seed
3 dates
6 tbsp chia seeds
1/2 tsp cinnamon
pinch sea salt
Instructions:
1. Add 1 cup of water, flax seed, cashews and dates to a blender. Blend on high speed for 2-3 minutes, until a smooth milk is made.
2. Add 1.5 cup more of water, chia seeds, cinnamon and sea salt, and pulse until combined, leaving chia seeds whole.
3. Stash in the fridge for 1 hour and then top with your desired fresh fruit.
Vegan Potato Salad recipe:
6-8 servings
1 1/2 lbs small red potatoes
1 tablespoon olive oil
Sea salt & ground pepper, to taste
1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise
1/4 cup sweet relish
1 teaspoon dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1 to 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh or dried dill
1 cup finely chopped celery
1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
1 tablespoon green onions or chives
Instructions:
1. Place the potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, until fork-tender, about 10-15 minutes. Drain the potatoes, set aside to cool, then transfer to a large bowl.
2. While the potatoes are boiling, prepare the dressing by combining all ingredients until and mix well excluding green onions. Refrigerate until potatoes are mostly cooled from boiling.
3. Right before serving, toss green onions on top. Serve immediately and enjoy!
For more information or inspiration, follow Moon Meals on social media.
