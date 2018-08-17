Heart surgeon celebrates birthday with blood-pumping heart cake

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3985167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A New York heart surgeon celebrated his birthday with a heart unlike any of those he's operated on throughout his career: one made almost entirely of cake yet still able to pump blood. (Katherine Dey at Deviant Desserts, LLC/Storyful)