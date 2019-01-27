Heinz creates 'ketchup caviar' for Valentine's Day

Heinz has created "ketchup caviar."
The company announced on Twitter they're giving away the pearls of ketchup to 150 sweepstakes winners.
America’s favorite ketchup presents America’s favorite caviar. Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day. No purchase necessary. Rules linked in bio. pic.twitter.com/aa8NNebVk1— Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 24, 2019
All you have to do is reply to Heinz announcement tweet, with the hashtags #heinzketchupcaviar and #sweeps before midnight on Tuesday morning.
The winners will be randomly selected Tuesday.
