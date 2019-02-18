Here are Chicago's top 3 Scandinavian spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Scandinavian spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
1. Tre Kronor
Photo: EVA S./Yelp
Next up is North Park's Tre Kronor, situated at 3258 W. Foster Ave. (between Spaulding and Sawyer avenues). With four stars out of 693 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch and Scandinavian spot, offering desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
2. Ann Sather Restaurant
PHOTO: GRACE L./YELP
Lake View East's Ann Sather Restaurant, located at 3411 N. Broadway St. (between Hawthorne Place and Roscoe Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Scandinavian and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 499 reviews.
3. Svea Restaurant
PHOTO: SARAH T./YELP
Svea Restaurant, a breakfast and brunch and Scandinavian spot in Andersonville, is another go-to, with four stars out of 265 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5236 N. Clark St. (between Berwyn and Farragut avenues) to see for yourself.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.