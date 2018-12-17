FOOD & DRINK

Here are Chicago's top 3 Turkish restaurants | Hoodline

Photo: Zizi's Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a tasty Turkish meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Turkish spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

---

1. Zizi's Cafe



Photo: michael b./Yelp

Topping the list is Zizi's Cafe. Located at 2825 N. Sheffield Ave. in Lakeview, the Mediterranean and Turkish spot is the highest rated Turkish restaurant in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 527 reviews on Yelp. Try the smoked eggplant salad with garlic, olive oil, green and red peppers, or the spicy lamb wrap with tomatoes, onions, parsley, lettuce and yogurt sauce. (View the menu here.)

2. SP Kebab



Photo: natalie s./Yelp


Next up is Rogers Park's SP Kebab, situated at 6808 N. Sheridan Road (between Farwell Avenue and Pratt Boulevard.) With 4.5 stars out of 358 reviews on Yelp, the Greek, Turkish and modern European spot has proven to be a local favorite. Try the Greek salad with black and green olives, capers, tomatoes, onions,cucumbers and tzatziki sauce, or the chicken kebab plate served with homemade sauces and french fries. (Check out the menu here.)

3. Troy Mediterranean Grill



Photo: rochelle o./Yelp

Lakeview East's Troy Mediterranean Grill, located at 2908 N. Broadway Ave. is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean and Turkish spot 4.5 stars out of 203 reviews. Try the mashed potato ezme with tomato, onion and red and green pepper, or opt for the shrimp saute with mushroom, tomato, garlic, onion and pepper, served with rice. (Check out the full menu here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Bricks Wood Fired Pizza brings pizza and more to Elgin | Hoodline
Chicago chef wins Barilla's Pasta International Contest, named U.S Master of Pasta
International food options abound at Golf Glen Mall
Bar chain to change the name of its 'Crack Fries' due to drug epidemic
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman dies after being hit by 3 vehicles in Des Plaines
Police search for 2 suspects in Orland Park after Matteson carjacking
3 killed in crash near Woodstock identified
Midwest Jesuits Province releases names of 65 accused abusers
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
Holiday shipping deadlines 2018
'She is bleeding profusely': 3-year-old girl allegedly raped in India
Colorado police find no sign of missing mom on fiance's property
Show More
CTA Red, Brown, Purple line service resumes after person fatally struck at Belmont
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Family: Woman on phone with mom when killed in front of newborn
Police: Man to be charged in drunk driving crash that killed young mom
24 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
More News