Here are Chicago's top 3 Turkish restaurants | Hoodline

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Turkish spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Zizi's Cafe
Photo: michael b./Yelp
Topping the list is Zizi's Cafe. Located at 2825 N. Sheffield Ave. in Lakeview, the Mediterranean and Turkish spot is the highest rated Turkish restaurant in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 527 reviews on Yelp. Try the smoked eggplant salad with garlic, olive oil, green and red peppers, or the spicy lamb wrap with tomatoes, onions, parsley, lettuce and yogurt sauce. (View the menu here.)
2. SP Kebab
Photo: natalie s./Yelp
Next up is Rogers Park's SP Kebab, situated at 6808 N. Sheridan Road (between Farwell Avenue and Pratt Boulevard.) With 4.5 stars out of 358 reviews on Yelp, the Greek, Turkish and modern European spot has proven to be a local favorite. Try the Greek salad with black and green olives, capers, tomatoes, onions,cucumbers and tzatziki sauce, or the chicken kebab plate served with homemade sauces and french fries. (Check out the menu here.)
3. Troy Mediterranean Grill
Photo: rochelle o./Yelp
Lakeview East's Troy Mediterranean Grill, located at 2908 N. Broadway Ave. is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean and Turkish spot 4.5 stars out of 203 reviews. Try the mashed potato ezme with tomato, onion and red and green pepper, or opt for the shrimp saute with mushroom, tomato, garlic, onion and pepper, served with rice. (Check out the full menu here.)