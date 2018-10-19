FOOD & DRINK

Here are Chicago's top 3 Ukrainian eateries

Shokolad. | Photo: Pawel L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Ukrainian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Ukrainian restaurants around Chicago's Ukrainian Village, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Shokolad



Photo: Ali S./Yelp

Topping the list is Shokolad. It's a bakery and cafe, serving both Ukrainian cuisine and fine European pastries.

If you're there for breakfast, you might get tea or coffee, a sweet crepe and some fruit cake. Lunch features varenyky (aka pirogies), a ham and Gruyere crepe, beef stroganoff and potato leek soup.

The bakery also makes special-occasion cakes, sometimes using chocolate (or shokolad in Ukrainian).

Located at 2524 W. Chicago Ave., it is the highest-rated Ukrainian eatery in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 234 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen



Photo: Megan K./Yelp

Next up is Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen, situated at 2201 W. Chicago Ave. Tryzub means trident in Ukrainian and it is a symbol of national identity for many Ukrainians.

This restaurant with an Old World feel also offers the varenyky, and sweet and savory crepes, but also potato flour and pork dumplings, a Carpathian mountain mushroom soup and smoked Cornish hen. Also check out the list of imported drinks from the region.

With 4.5 stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Old Lviv



Photo: Tzu-En L./Yelp

Finally, Old Lviv, located at 2228 W. Chicago Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 103 reviews.

This small and casual spot has an all-you-can-eat buffet that captures much of the menu, from varenyky and stuffed cabbage to potatoes and borscht. There's a little bar area with a full stock of liquor, wine and Ukrainian beer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Ghin Khao Eat Rice serving up Northern Thai street food in Pilsen
Hungry Hound Extra Course: Ghin Khao Eat Rice
Students served kangaroo meat for school lunch
Al's Beef celebrates 80 years by slinging 80-cent sandwiches Thursday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: 'Foul play' suspected in case of missing pregnant postal worker
'I'm sure on benzos': Suburban man charged with DUI, driving with missing wheel
Mega Millions jackpot at $1 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
Jayme Closs disappearance: Volunteers join search for Wis. girl whose parents were killed
Woman arrested in Sabrina Long cold case; Georgia teen missing 27 years
What life is like now for Pa. man arrested at age 11 for murder
Texas mom explains why she spanked teen who took BMW
Pigs, pug have pumpkin-themed party to welcome fall
Show More
50-pound nose stolen, 'picked' off porch
Super creepy animal X-rays, just in time for Halloween!
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
VIDEO: Deputy punches drunk man repeatedly during arrest
Man charged in 1999 Hammond double murder
More News