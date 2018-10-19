Here are Chicago's top 3 Ukrainian eateries

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Ukrainian restaurants around Chicago's Ukrainian Village, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Shokolad
Photo: Ali S./Yelp
Topping the list is Shokolad. It's a bakery and cafe, serving both Ukrainian cuisine and fine European pastries.
If you're there for breakfast, you might get tea or coffee, a sweet crepe and some fruit cake. Lunch features varenyky (aka pirogies), a ham and Gruyere crepe, beef stroganoff and potato leek soup.
The bakery also makes special-occasion cakes, sometimes using chocolate (or shokolad in Ukrainian).
Located at 2524 W. Chicago Ave., it is the highest-rated Ukrainian eatery in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 234 reviews on Yelp.
2. Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen
Photo: Megan K./Yelp
Next up is Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen, situated at 2201 W. Chicago Ave. Tryzub means trident in Ukrainian and it is a symbol of national identity for many Ukrainians.
This restaurant with an Old World feel also offers the varenyky, and sweet and savory crepes, but also potato flour and pork dumplings, a Carpathian mountain mushroom soup and smoked Cornish hen. Also check out the list of imported drinks from the region.
With 4.5 stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Old Lviv
Photo: Tzu-En L./Yelp
Finally, Old Lviv, located at 2228 W. Chicago Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 103 reviews.
This small and casual spot has an all-you-can-eat buffet that captures much of the menu, from varenyky and stuffed cabbage to potatoes and borscht. There's a little bar area with a full stock of liquor, wine and Ukrainian beer.