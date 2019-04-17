Food & Drink

Here are Chicago's top 5 breakfast and brunch spots

Hampton Social. | Photo: Hampton Social/Yelp

By Hoodline
With Easter this weekend and Mother's Day just around the corner, it's the most brunch-happy time of the year. Here are the best spots in Chicago to check out the next time you're planning a leisurely breakfast or brunch with friends or family.


1. Uncle Mike's Place





Photo: Carla M./Yelp

Topping the list is Uncle Mike's Place. Located at 1700 W. Grand Ave. (between Paulina Street and Hermitage Avenue) in West Town, the breakfast and brunch, traditional American and Filipino spot is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 600 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hub 51




Photo: Hub 51/Yelp

Next up is the Near North's Hub 51, situated at 51 W. Hubbard St. With four stars out of 1,693 reviews on Yelp, the New American breakfast spot, offering pancakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Fabcakes





Photo: Eda X./Yelp

River North's Fabcakes, located at 714 N. Wells St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 249 reviews.

4. Wishbone




Photo: Tony V./Yelp

Wishbone, a Southern breakfast and brunch spot in West Loop, is another go-to, with four stars out of 781 Yelp reviews. Head over to 161 N. Jefferson St. (between Randolph and Adams streets) to see for yourself.

5. Hampton Social




Photo: Hampton Social/Yelp

Finally, there's Hampton Social, a River North favorite with four stars out of 930 reviews. Stop by 353 W. Hubbard St. to hit up the New American breakfast and brunch spot, which offers seafood and more, next time you're in the mood.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagohoodline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News