Here are Chicago's top 5 breakfast and brunch spots

1. Uncle Mike's Place
Photo: Carla M./Yelp
Topping the list is Uncle Mike's Place. Located at 1700 W. Grand Ave. (between Paulina Street and Hermitage Avenue) in West Town, the breakfast and brunch, traditional American and Filipino spot is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 600 reviews on Yelp.
2. Hub 51
Photo: Hub 51/Yelp
Next up is the Near North's Hub 51, situated at 51 W. Hubbard St. With four stars out of 1,693 reviews on Yelp, the New American breakfast spot, offering pancakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Fabcakes
Photo: Eda X./Yelp
River North's Fabcakes, located at 714 N. Wells St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 249 reviews.
4. Wishbone
Photo: Tony V./Yelp
Wishbone, a Southern breakfast and brunch spot in West Loop, is another go-to, with four stars out of 781 Yelp reviews. Head over to 161 N. Jefferson St. (between Randolph and Adams streets) to see for yourself.
5. Hampton Social
Photo: Hampton Social/Yelp
Finally, there's Hampton Social, a River North favorite with four stars out of 930 reviews. Stop by 353 W. Hubbard St. to hit up the New American breakfast and brunch spot, which offers seafood and more, next time you're in the mood.
