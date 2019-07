Here are Chicago's top 5 breakfast and brunch spots

1. Uncle Mike's Place

2. Hub 51

3. Fabcakes

4. Wishbone

5. Hampton Social

With Easter this weekend and Mother's Day just around the corner, it's the most brunch-happy time of the year. Here are the best spots in Chicago to check out the next time you're planning a leisurely breakfast or brunch with friends or family.Topping the list is Uncle Mike's Place . Located at 1700 W. Grand Ave. (between Paulina Street and Hermitage Avenue) in West Town, the breakfast and brunch, traditional American and Filipino spot is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 600 reviews on Yelp.Next up is the Near North's Hub 51 , situated at 51 W. Hubbard St. With four stars out of 1,693 reviews on Yelp, the New American breakfast spot, offering pancakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite.River North's Fabcakes , located at 714 N. Wells St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 249 reviews. Wishbone , a Southern breakfast and brunch spot in West Loop, is another go-to, with four stars out of 781 Yelp reviews. Head over to 161 N. Jefferson St. (between Randolph and Adams streets) to see for yourself.Finally, there's Hampton Social , a River North favorite with four stars out of 930 reviews. Stop by 353 W. Hubbard St. to hit up the New American breakfast and brunch spot, which offers seafood and more, next time you're in the mood.---