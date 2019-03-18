Food & Drink

Here are Chicago's top 5 Polish spots

Pierogi Heaven. | Photo: Nataly N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Polish food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Polish spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.


1. Pierogi Heaven




Photo: Jacqueline B./Yelp

Topping the list is Pierogi Heaven. Located at 169 N. Wells St. in the Loop, the Polish spot is the highest rated Polish restaurant in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 672 reviews on Yelp.

2. Staropolska Restaurant




Photo: Staropolska Restaurant/Yelp

Next up is Logan Square's Staropolska Restaurant, situated at 3030 N. Milwaukee Ave. (between Lawndale and Ridgeway avenues). With 4.5 stars out of 451 reviews on Yelp, the Polish spot, which offers desserts and soup, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Smak-Tak Restaurant




Photo: Annette F./Yelp

Jefferson Park's Smak-Tak Restaurant, located at 5961 N. Elston Ave. (between Austin and Mason avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the caterer and Polish spot 4.5 stars out of 236 reviews.

4. Podhalanka




Photo: Lauren D./Yelp

Podhalanka, a Polish spot in West Town, is another go-to, with four stars out of 425 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1549 W. Division St. to see for yourself.

5. Smakosz Restaurant




Photo: Warren P./Yelp

And then there's Smakosz Restaurant, a Jefferson Park favorite with 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews. Stop by 5619 W. Lawrence Ave. (between Major and Central avenues) to hit up the Polish spot next time the urge strikes.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagohoodline
TOP STORIES
Jason Van Dyke resentencing bid rejected by Illinois Supreme Court
Wendy's manager charged with child sex assault
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
Striking CSO musicians hold rally with 'Hamilton,' 'A Bronx Tale' cast members
Pigeon auctioned for $1.4M
Hairstylist loses life savings to catfish using US Marine's picture
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
Show More
'Honey Boo Boo' TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
ITC official gives tearful apology to residents for facility fire
Corona missing child: Investigators, plumber spotted at boy's home
Family speaks out after video shows officer hitting woman
Man carjacked at gunpoint on Near North Side
More TOP STORIES News