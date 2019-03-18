Here are Chicago's top 5 Polish spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Polish spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Pierogi Heaven
Photo: Jacqueline B./Yelp
Topping the list is Pierogi Heaven. Located at 169 N. Wells St. in the Loop, the Polish spot is the highest rated Polish restaurant in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 672 reviews on Yelp.
2. Staropolska Restaurant
Photo: Staropolska Restaurant/Yelp
Next up is Logan Square's Staropolska Restaurant, situated at 3030 N. Milwaukee Ave. (between Lawndale and Ridgeway avenues). With 4.5 stars out of 451 reviews on Yelp, the Polish spot, which offers desserts and soup, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Smak-Tak Restaurant
Photo: Annette F./Yelp
Jefferson Park's Smak-Tak Restaurant, located at 5961 N. Elston Ave. (between Austin and Mason avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the caterer and Polish spot 4.5 stars out of 236 reviews.
4. Podhalanka
Photo: Lauren D./Yelp
Podhalanka, a Polish spot in West Town, is another go-to, with four stars out of 425 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1549 W. Division St. to see for yourself.
5. Smakosz Restaurant
Photo: Warren P./Yelp
And then there's Smakosz Restaurant, a Jefferson Park favorite with 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews. Stop by 5619 W. Lawrence Ave. (between Major and Central avenues) to hit up the Polish spot next time the urge strikes.
---
