Food & Drink

Here are Chicago's top 5 Venezuelan spots

Photo: Bienmesabe/Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite Venezuelan spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Venezuelan spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.


1. 11 Degrees North




PHOTO: TIM M./YELP

Topping the list is 11 Degrees North. Located at 824 W. Belmont Ave. (between Clark and Dayton streets) in Lakeview, the Venezuelan spot, which offers coffee, tea and sandwiches, is the highest rated Venezuelan restaurant in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bienmesabe




Photo: BIENMESABE/Yelp

Next up is Lakeview's Bienmesabe, situated at 1637 W. Montrose Ave. (between Ashland Avenue and Paulina Street). With four stars out of 347 reviews on Yelp, the Venezuelan spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sweet Pepper Venezuelan Food Bar




PHOTO: SWEET PEPPER VENEZUELAN FOOD BAR/YELP

Ravenswood's Sweet Pepper Venezuelan Food Bar, located at 2604 W. Lawrence Ave. (between Rockwell Street and Talman Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Venezuelan spot 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews.

4. Rica Arepa




PHOTO: RICE AREPA/YELP

Rica Arepa, a Venezuelan spot in Hermosa, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 80 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4253 W. Armitage Ave. (between Kildare and Tripp avenues) to see for yourself.

5. Bienmesabe




PHOTO: BIENMESABE/YELP

Over in the Loop, check out Bienmesabe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Venezuelan spot at 29 E. Adams St. (between Wabash Avenue and Dearborn Street).
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagohoodline
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Jussie Smollett appears in court for hearing; Cameras allowed for Thursday hearing
CPD officers honored after deadly Mercy Hospital shooting
Boy runs in honor of fallen Sheriff's Deputy Keltner
Bob Saget tackles edgier viewer videos on 'Videos After Dark'
Sons' billboard urges people to wish dad a happy birthday
Shedd Aquarium helps rescue 15 Bolivian dolphins
Show More
Goose Island hiding free bikes across Chicago for '312 Day'
Army captain from Matteson killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Police: Woman charged in brutal killing of former landlord; son, 6, was present
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
Daughter speaks after father told he was dying by doctor on robot video
More TOP STORIES News