Here are Chicago's top 5 Venezuelan spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Venezuelan spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. 11 Degrees North
PHOTO: TIM M./YELP
Topping the list is 11 Degrees North. Located at 824 W. Belmont Ave. (between Clark and Dayton streets) in Lakeview, the Venezuelan spot, which offers coffee, tea and sandwiches, is the highest rated Venezuelan restaurant in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp.
2. Bienmesabe
Photo: BIENMESABE/Yelp
Next up is Lakeview's Bienmesabe, situated at 1637 W. Montrose Ave. (between Ashland Avenue and Paulina Street). With four stars out of 347 reviews on Yelp, the Venezuelan spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Sweet Pepper Venezuelan Food Bar
PHOTO: SWEET PEPPER VENEZUELAN FOOD BAR/YELP
Ravenswood's Sweet Pepper Venezuelan Food Bar, located at 2604 W. Lawrence Ave. (between Rockwell Street and Talman Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Venezuelan spot 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews.
4. Rica Arepa
PHOTO: RICE AREPA/YELP
Rica Arepa, a Venezuelan spot in Hermosa, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 80 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4253 W. Armitage Ave. (between Kildare and Tripp avenues) to see for yourself.
5. Bienmesabe
PHOTO: BIENMESABE/YELP
Over in the Loop, check out Bienmesabe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Venezuelan spot at 29 E. Adams St. (between Wabash Avenue and Dearborn Street).
