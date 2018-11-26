Here are Lakeview East's 3 newest businesses to open

Bombay Wraps
3149 1/2 N. Broadway St.
Photo: BOMBAY WRAPS/Yelp
Bombay Wraps is an Indian fast-casual eatery, offering a menu of wraps, sandwich rolls, rice bowls and salad bowls. This is its third brick-and-mortar spot in the city; it also operates a food truck and restaurants in Streeterville and the Loop.
Try the samosa wrap with pickled onions and fresh cilantro, or the chicken reshmi with a creamy yogurt sauce. (View the menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp, Bombay Wraps has been getting positive attention.
Ray C. noted, "I've had the rice bowl chicken rashemi and tikka masala. The green sauce they put on it comes mild or spicy; I got spicy and it was a great level of spice. I've also had the lentil soup, which was good."
Bombay Wraps is open from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Saloncha Chicago
3161 N. Halsted St., C101
Photo: CHANITA M./Yelp
Another new addition, Saloncha Chicago is a hair salon that offers men's and women's haircuts and styling services, as well as balayage coloring, toner, perms and more. (View the services here.)
Saloncha Chicago is off to a strong start with a current rating of five stars out of six reviews on Yelp.
Marion T. noted, "Margie (the owner knows exactly how to cut my thick and fine Asian hair. Her salon is clean and modernly decorated. Their price is fair (45 for women's haircut). The location is very convenient."
Saloncha Chicago is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Splash Chicago
3339 N. Halsted St.
Photo: SPLASH CHICAGO/Yelp
Splash Chicago is a dance club and gay bar that holds regular themed events for club-goers, including American Horror Story viewing parties and a Market Days celebration.
Splash Chicago has a current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of six reviews.
Mike V. noted, "I love this place! Great cocktails, great music and great people. The weekly events (Sunday Funday, Sirens of Splash and the AHS viewing parties) are always fun!"
Yelper William W. wrote, "The atmosphere is quite energetic. You walk in to the front bar, which is a good spot to grab your drink and then explore. There's a second room to the left that has chairs and another bar. Perfect place to get prepared before you get up and dance. ... Drinks are also reasonably priced as well. Music here is great."
Splash Chicago is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, 1 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.