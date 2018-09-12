Here are Old Town's 3 newest spots for food and drinks

80 Proof
1500 N. Wells St.
Photo: 80 proof/Yelp
80 Proof is a bar and New American spot that comes courtesy of the Four Corners hospitality group and is a refresh of SteakBar, with a new look and updated menu, reports Eater Chicago.
The menu offers options like tuna poke with avocado, whiskey-ginger dressing, dried shallots, sesame seeds and crispy wontons, and tempura veggies with summer shandy batter, sweet potato, asparagus, portobello mushrooms, green onion and broccoli. In the mood for something heartier? Check out the double-decker 4C Smash Burger with American cheese on a brioche bun. (Find the full menu here.)
Pair your meal with beer, a cocktail or shareable drinks like the Mega Mule (Svedka vodka, lime and Owen's ginger beer) served in a 96-ounce mug. Brunch is available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Yelpers are generally positive about 80 Proof, which currently holds four stars out of 26 reviews on the site.
Allison R. wrote, "80 proof is awesome. Great food, great drinks and even better atmosphere. They have pool tables so that is a huge bonus! Love it here, I definitely recommend!"
And Jen B. said, "It was such a fun atmosphere! Very cool decor inside! It's located in a great area. All of the staff were very friendly as well."
80 Proof is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 10-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Two Lights Seafood & Oyster
227 W. North Ave.
Photo: two lights seafood & oyster/Yelp
Two Lights Seafood & Oyster is a cocktail bar and restaurant offering seafood, tapas and more in a modern space that features a long bar and pastel decor. The newcomer comes courtesy of Keene and Megan Addington, who are also behind the Tortoise Supper Club in River North, reports Eater Chicago.
On the menu, look for cold offerings such as the spicy beef salad with shallots, cilantro, Sriracha and roasted peanuts and tuna poke tacos. Warm dishes like New England clam chowder and cauliflower fried rice with a sunny-side up egg are also on offer. Sandwiches include the Nashville hot oyster sliders and buttermilk fried chicken on a roll. The full menu can be seen here.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp, Two Lights Seafood & Oyster is off to a promising start.
Yelper Mario H., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, "Went here on a date and was pleasantly surprised by this restaurant. Coming from the East Coast my standards for seafood are very high. I really enjoyed their oysters, grilled octopus and brown butter lobster roll."
Ryan C. noted, "The oysters were outstanding. The octopus great! The scallop crudo was OK, but I would probably pass on it. The steak carpaccio was served on little soft bread squares. That was a new take, since it is traditionally served on crunchy breads."
Two Lights Seafood & Oyster is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Optima Chicago
1252 N. Wells St.
Photo: ewa k./Yelp
Optima Chicago is a modern American restaurant that features live music.
Start off with shareables like housemade pretzels and cheese, curried cauliflower or empanadas. Standout menu options include the seared ahi tuna salad, the double cheeseburger with caramelized onions, glazed Scottish salmon with fried Brussels sprouts and the smoked turkey panini with charred artichoke. Here's the menu.
Signature cocktails are also on offer, including the Whiskey Mango Foxtrot with Bulleit Bourbon, apricot, lemon, mango and basil.
Optima Chicago's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Ricardo R., who reviewed it on July 18, wrote, "Amazing drinks, great music and lively atmosphere. Bar is very diverse and accommodating. If you want to have a great night you have to check this place out!"
Optima Chicago is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, noon-2 a.m. on Friday, 11-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.