FOOD & DRINK

Here are the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Chicago

Photo: Lift Chicago/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to explore the newest restaurant and retail additions to Chicago? From a strength and conditioning gym to a Thai restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open their doors around town.

Lift Chicago



Photo: lift chicago/Yelp

Stop by 343 W. Erie St., Suite 100, in River North and you'll find Lift Chicago, a new gym and personal training spot.

The gym offers total body strength and conditioning training. It offers group classes, semi-private training and private training.

It's getting rave reviews on Yelp so far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews.

The gym is open from 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.

Ohana Isle Family Salon & Day Spa



Photo: ohana isle family salon & day spa/Yelp

New to 3226 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lakeview is Ohana Isle Family Salon & Day Spa, a hair salon and day spa.

The salon offers adult and children haircuts and styling. It also offers coloring and conditioning, as well as spa and nail treatments.

The salon is receiving positive feedback from clientele, with 4.5 stars out of seven Yelp reviews.

Check it out: the salon is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, noon-8 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Disco Taco



Photo: eugene c./Yelp

New to 1605 W. Montrose Ave. in Lakeview is Disco Taco, a Mexican spot.

The restaurant serves steak tacos with onion and cilantro, chicken burritos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream and a shrimp fajita dinner with bell pepper and onion. (View the full menu here.)

Disco Taco has 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, indicating positive attention from local diners.

Hungry? It's open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Ghin Khao Eat Rice



Photo: bradley c./Yelp

Ghin Khao Eat Rice is a Thai spot that recently opened its doors at 2128 W. Cermak Road in southwest Chicago.

The spot serves traditional Thai cuisine made from scratch. It offers dishes like papaya salad, crab fried rice and pork shoulder.

The new Thai restaurant is on its way to developing a local fan base, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 Yelp reviews.

The new eatery is open for business from noon-9 p.m. daily, with the exception of Tuesday when it is closed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Conversation doughnuts fill heart-shaped hole left by Sweethearts
Chicago Restaurant Week 2019: Best immigrant cooking, reservation recommendations
Crab Cellar offers limitless crab legs, burgers in Lincoln Park
The Loop gets a new deli: Cousins Subs
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, leads to crashes, water main break
Man beaten, kidnapped in Riverside found in Chicago
VIRAL VIDEO: Men with guns threaten CPD officers in video with more than 1M views
Football legend Joe Montana investing $75M in marijuana industry
Charges filed against suspected gunman in Orland Park mall shooting
Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported
Furloughed workers relieved government shutdown agreement reached, ready to get paid again
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Show More
Pint-sized pups compete ahead of major sled dog race
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cold, light snow in the evening Saturday
Chicago World War II veteran receives France's highest honor
Woman drove drunk on vanilla extract: police
Woodstock hosts annual Groundhog Days Festival
More News