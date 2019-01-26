Here are the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Chicago

Lift Chicago
Photo: lift chicago/Yelp
Stop by 343 W. Erie St., Suite 100, in River North and you'll find Lift Chicago, a new gym and personal training spot.
The gym offers total body strength and conditioning training. It offers group classes, semi-private training and private training.
It's getting rave reviews on Yelp so far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews.
The gym is open from 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.
Ohana Isle Family Salon & Day Spa
Photo: ohana isle family salon & day spa/Yelp
New to 3226 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lakeview is Ohana Isle Family Salon & Day Spa, a hair salon and day spa.
The salon offers adult and children haircuts and styling. It also offers coloring and conditioning, as well as spa and nail treatments.
The salon is receiving positive feedback from clientele, with 4.5 stars out of seven Yelp reviews.
Check it out: the salon is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, noon-8 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Disco Taco
Photo: eugene c./Yelp
New to 1605 W. Montrose Ave. in Lakeview is Disco Taco, a Mexican spot.
The restaurant serves steak tacos with onion and cilantro, chicken burritos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream and a shrimp fajita dinner with bell pepper and onion. (View the full menu here.)
Disco Taco has 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, indicating positive attention from local diners.
Hungry? It's open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Ghin Khao Eat Rice
Photo: bradley c./Yelp
Ghin Khao Eat Rice is a Thai spot that recently opened its doors at 2128 W. Cermak Road in southwest Chicago.
The spot serves traditional Thai cuisine made from scratch. It offers dishes like papaya salad, crab fried rice and pork shoulder.
The new Thai restaurant is on its way to developing a local fan base, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 Yelp reviews.
The new eatery is open for business from noon-9 p.m. daily, with the exception of Tuesday when it is closed.