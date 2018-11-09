Here are the 5 newest food and drink spots to open in Chicago

Taureaux Tavern
PHOTO: MERRILL O./YELP
Taureaux Tavern is a French breakfast and brunch spot that recently opened at 155 W. Van Buren St. in the Loop.
Launched by the same team behind Cochon Volant Brasserie, Taureaux has executive chef Mike Sheerin, a culinary veteran formerly of Rockit and Blackbird, adding his touch to daily specials and French staples, including steak frites and roast chicken, Eater notes. For those looking to splurge, there's even a $150 seafood tower.
Sebastian's Coffee & Bakery
Photo: GLADYS G./Yelp
Sebastian's Coffee & Bakery recently debuted at 6712 N. Clark St. in Rogers Park.
Located in the former El Pueblito space, this spot offers coffee and espresso drinks and juices as well as breakfast staples, like waffles and French toast topped with fruit and whipped cream and scrambled egg bowls.
At lunch, fare includes paninis on freshly baked bread, and soup du jours have included chicken and rice, cheesy broccoli, and mushroom.
XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant
Photo: TONI D./Yelp
Stroll past 2030-31 W. Montrose Ave. in Ravenswood and you'll find XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant.
XO's menu offers traditional specialty entrees and traditional Mexican fare as well as appetizers and desserts. So far, Yelpers have enjoyed the steak enchiladas with tomatillo sauce and chicken mole served with fried plantains and rice.
If you have room to spare after your entree, try the Mexican hot chocolate with cheesecake.
Intersect
Photo: INTERSECT/Yelp
Head over to 1727 W. 18th St. in the Pilsen and you'll find Intersect, another new breakfast and brunch spot.
Here you'll find a range of international dishes, including Italian-, French- and Mexican-inspired fare and drinks. Seasonal menu items have included a cheese and charcuterie board, smoked salmon tartine, chilaquiles tortas and mahi mahi fish tacos.
On its website, Intersect encourages customers to follow its social media accounts for news on art workshops, community events and seasonal menus.
Cabos Baja Cafe & Mexican Grill
PHOTO: LEONARDO G./YELP
New to 5750 N. California Ave. is Cabos Baja Cafe & Mexican Grill. So far, it's been a popular addition to West Rogers Park, with Yelpers awarding it five stars out of nine reviews.
Chef J.C. Villegas and his wife Veronica are back in the kitchen after passing down the reins to Wholly Frijoles in Lincolnwood after 16 years in business. At Cabos Baja Cafe & Mexican Grill, the menu features a variety of meat- and seafood-filled dishes plus staples like tacos, burritos and enchiladas.
So far, Yelpers rave about the grilled skirt steak with salsa verde, the tortilla soup, empanaditas and pumpkin flan.