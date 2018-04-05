FOOD & DRINK

Here are the Gold Coast's 4 newest businesses to open

Photo: Booth One/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting intel on the freshest new spots in the Gold Coast? From a steakhouse to a champagne room, read on for a list of the newest spots to make their debut in this part of Chicago.

Booth One


1301 N. State Pkwy. (between Banks and Goethe streets)
Photo: Booth One/Yelp

Located in the heart of the Gold Coast, bar and steakhouse Booth One has moved into the space formerly occupied by the Pump Room, the legendary restaurant at the Ambassador Hotel.

The restaurant offers both lunch and dinner service, focused on "a modern-day reintroduction of classic American cooking." Highlights include the lobster risotto, the prime cheeseburger twins and the Painted Hills filet mignon.

For dessert, look for "Ms. Hsing's Wonderful Lemon Meringue Napoleon," "Bananas Foster Cream Pie" and "The Original Cheesecake Circa 1954."

Booth One's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 54 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.

Yelper Basil D., who reviewed Booth One on February 25th, wrote, "The ambience is unique and conducive to fine dining without being stuffy, pretentious or arrogant. It's really a great venue ... The food was exquisite to say the least. What a creative menu!"

And Ashley A. wrote, "I sat in the bar for lunch and ordered Pimm's Cup to drink, lobster cappuccino and the ahi tuna salad--all excellent. The bartender was friendly and chatted with me a good amount as he worked. Multi-tasker!"

Booth One is open Monday-Thursday from 6am-11pm, Saturday from 4pm-midnight, weekends from 6am-11am, Friday from 6am-midnight, and Sunday from 4pm-10pm.

Bluemercury


1153 N. State St. (between Division and Elm streets)
Photo: Giselle G./Yelp

As a young tourist, Bluemercury co-founder and COO Barry Beck visited the Gold Coast and fell in love with the neighborhood, Chicago Magazine reports. Now, Beck has opened an outpost of his cosmetics and beauty supply shop, complete with day spa, in the area.

The retailer carries hundreds of brands for makeup and skincare fans to test and purchase. "Our teams would rather have clients leave the store with handfuls of samples, so that they can be sure to find products that work for them, rather than ever buy anything that is less than 100 percent right," the company writes on its website.

Bluemercury's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of five reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Aspyn N. wrote, "I visited with five friends to get our make up done and everybody was friendly and helpful. They asked many questions about our skin type and products that we liked! I would 10/10 recommend! Everyone was so knowledgeable about the products."

And Maureen G. said, "Let me start off by saying this store is awesome! I've never been in a Bluemercury, and the staff was so welcoming and knowledgeable on everything. I was welcomed with a spa menu, which was awesome. I was like a kid in a candy shop!"

Bluemercury is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-7pm, and Sunday from 11am-6pm.

La Colombe Coffee


4 E. Elm St. (near State St.)
Photo: Jessica P./Yelp

Philly-based coffee chain La Colombe has opened its most recent Chicago outpost in the neighborhood. "We love this location with its picturesque streets lined with historic homes, locally-owned boutiques, international retail and celebrated restaurants," the company explains on its blog.

At the cafe, look for coffee mainstays and signature drinks, including its Draft Latte, made with cold-pressed espresso. It also offers pastries and sandwiches from local bakery La Boulangerie and cold-pressed juices from Here Juice.

La Colombe Coffee currently holds four stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Sam N., who reviewed La Colombe Coffee on February 22nd, wrote, "You remember in the Naked Gun movie where Leslie Nielson asks for the bartender 'for the strongest thing you got' and then someone punches him? Well, just in case you are not down to remember movies from the early '90s, just understand that I am trying to say that this coffee is pretty strong."

And Sanjana D. wrote, "I'm so ecstatic that this place opened up five minutes from me (also terrified for my wallet). Already went two days in a row. The oat milk latte ($5ish?) is uh-fruggin-mazing."

La Colombe Coffee is open weekdays from 6:30am-7pm, and weekends from 7am-7pm.

The Esquire Champagne Room


58 E. Oak St. (between Division and Elm streets)
Photo: Tom C./Yelp

Housed on the third floor of Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, The Esquire Champagne Room is a high-end lounge with an extensive list of champagne, wine and hors d'oeuvres--including caviar service.

There are a dozen champagnes available by the glass, as well as more than two dozen sparkling wines offered by the bottle. Drinkers can also opt for signature champagne cocktails, like an Amaro Montenegro spritzer and a "Honey Comb Spritz" with sparkling rose and honey syrup. (You can take a look at the full selection of offerings here.)

The Esquire Champagne Room currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Rekha R., who reviewed The Esquire Champagne Room on February 25th, wrote, "This place has impeccable service! Staff does a great job helping you select your favorite new bubbly, and they are very attentive without being too intrusive."

Kurt B. noted, "First time here and very impressed with the champagne selection and the atmosphere. They have only been open for a little bit but they have everything down pat. Small, quaint and very well done."

The Esquire Champagne Room is open Tuesday-Thursday from 6pm-11pm and Friday, and Saturday from 6pm-midnight. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)
