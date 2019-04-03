Here are the Loop's 3 newest businesses to open

Food & Drink

Looking to discover the newest restaurant and retail additions to the Loop? From a seafood restaurant to a sub shop, read on to see the newest hotspots to open their doors in this part of Chicago.


Ocean Prime




87 E. Wacker Drive

Photo: Naywri W./Yelp

Ocean Prime is a steakhouse and New American spot, offering seafood and more.

The menu features a variety of seafood, prime cuts of steak, cocktails and wine. The decor pays homage to the city with large photographs, transparencies of Chicago architecture and paintings by a local artist.

Ocean Prime currently holds five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Miguel A., who reviewed Ocean Prime on March 27, wrote, "Wow! Our experience was phenomenal at Ocean Prime. The quality of their food is the best and their standards of service are impeccable -- just outstanding over all. The entire staff made our experience amazing."

Matilda E. noted, "So impressed with everything about this restaurant. ... Not sure where to start. Everything we ordered was cooked to perfection. I appreciated that the menu included some unique dishes in addition to upscale steakhouse classics."

The new spot has yet to post its hours online.

Left Coast




151 N. Franklin St.


Photo: Tana R./Yelp

Left Coast is a cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, offering juice, smoothies and more.

Left Coast brings a "West Coast vibe to the heart of the Midwest," according to their website. On the menu, look for the California Love wrap, the Santa Monica Shred salad, or the Montecito Hash breakfast.

Left Coast currently holds four stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good feedback.

Yelper Tana R., who reviewed Left Coast on Nov. 26, wrote, "For healthy eating fans! They have tons of vegetarian and vegan options, but carnivores will find many things to please their taste buds, too. From popular avocado toast all the way to acai bowls, burritos or buckwheat pancakes."

Yelper Peter C. wrote, "Has something for everyone with a definite emphasis on healthy replenishing foods. ... The portion sizes are huge. You are definitely getting your money's worth when it comes to quality and size."

The spot hasn't shared its business hours on the internet so far.

Cousins Subs




120 W. Madison St.


Photo: Cousins Subs/Yelp

Cousins Subs is a deli, offering sandwiches and more.

The Wisconsin-based sandwich shop brings classic subs to the Chicago Loop. On the menu, look for the Reuben, the Chicken Bacon Mushroom Swiss or the Steak Philly.

Yelp users are generally positive about Cousins Subs, which currently holds four stars out of 14 reviews on the site.

Yelper Salena S., who reviewed Cousins Subs on Feb. 2, wrote, "New sandwich place in the Loop, and who doesn't love sandwiches? The menu is pretty diverse, there's some good options."

Yelper Lloyd B. wrote, "Really good classic subs! I had the Italian Special on Parmesan Asiago bread. Let me tell you, I will be back for more."

Cousins Subs is open from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
