Here are the newest businesses to open in Chicago

Vajra
Photo: tim m./Yelp
New to 1329 W. Chicago Ave. in West Town is Vajra, a Himalayan/Nepalese and Indian spot.
The restaurant features curry and Tandoori dishes and serves authentic cocktails and teas from rare tea cellars. Menu standouts include Paneer Stuffed Capsicum (Indian paneer cheese, smashed potatoes, red capsicum and charred tomato and cashew sauce), Tandoori Venison and Madras Curry with a choice of paneer, chicken, lamb or shrimp.
Vajra is off to a strong start, with a five-star Yelp rating out of nine reviews.
Give it a try Sunday-Thursday from 5 p.m.-10 and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m.-11 p.m.
Barangaroos Aussie Pies
Photo: brent g./Yelp
Now open at 3208 N. Sheffield Ave. in Lakeview is Barangaroos Aussie Pies, an Australian spot.
The menu is highlighted by Aussie Pies, which is described on the restaurant's website as a pastry with a flaky buttery top filled with a rich and savory filling. Diners can choose the Classic Mince (ground beef, onions and cheese), the Mexican (steak fajita, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream) or the Chicken Tikka Masala (chicken in a creamy Indian tomato based sauce). There is also soup, sides and dessert.
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating out of five reviews.
Check it out Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Barton G
Photo: barton g/Yelp
Stop by 415 N. Dearborn St. in the Near North and you'll find Barton G, a New American spot.
It offers sushi, fish, meat and seafood. Try the Miss Thai Gone (whole fried lobster, kimchi aioli and vegetable fried rice), the Slow Cooked Short Rib (cooked in red wine with mash potatoes, carrots and mixed mushrooms) or the Strike Out Sliders (Wagyu beef mini burgers, gruyere cheese, red onion jam, black truffle and brioche). Click here to view the full menu.
This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating out of four reviews.
Hungry? Stop in daily for lunch/brunch from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and for dinner Sunday-Thursday from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m.
Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken
Photo: do-rite donuts/Yelp
Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering doughnuts and coffee and tea, that recently opened its doors at 1027 W. Addison St. in Wrigleyville.
Grab a breakfast sandwich, which can also be served on a doughnut, chicken sandwiches, tenders and doughnuts. With a rotating selection, the doughnut flavors can range from candied maple bacon to the cinnamon crunch raised, birthday cake and the pistachio-Meyer lemon. The coffee is from Chicago's Dark Matter Coffee. To view the entire menu, click here.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new dessert spot seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
It's open Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
Photo: peter s./Yelp
A Goose Island newcomer, Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya is an izakaya, offering ramen and more that's located at 1538 N. Clybourn Ave.
As its goal is to serve the most traditional and authentic Japanese ramen, Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya offers a variety of ramen options, like the spicy ramen with a pork broth, chilies, garlic and other spices and a veggie ramen with shiitake mushrooms, miso, soy milk, ground sesame seeds and more. (View the menu here.)
With 3.5 stars on Yelp out of 19 reviews, Kizuki is still finding its footing.
The hours are Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
