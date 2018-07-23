FOOD & DRINK

Here are the top 3 spots for sushi in Aurora

Momoya Japanese Restaurant | Photo: Ilja B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best sushi around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi outlets in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Sushi + Rotary Sushi Bar



Photo: Jenny K./Yelp

Topping the list is Sushi + Rotary Sushi Bar. Located at 4430 Fox Valley Center Drive, Suite 106, it's the highest rated spot for sushi in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 362 reviews on Yelp. It has a second outpost in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

Rolls and other offerings are color-coded based on price and make their way around the restaurant on a conveyor belt, with diners grabbing their favorites. Look for deep-fried shrimp dumplings, spicy squid salad, shrimp tempura hand rolls, tamago nigiri (sweet omelet) and Alaskan maki rolls (salmon, avocado and cucumber). Beer and wine are available as well. Check out the menu here.

2. Momoya Japanese Restaurant



Photo: Divine S./Yelp

Next up is Momoya Japanese Restaurant, situated at 3577 E. New York St., Suite 106. With four stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar has proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features sushi platters, maki and nigiri as well as entrees and appetizers. Notable options include #51, the Sushi Deluxe, which includes eight pieces of specialty rolls and a spicy tuna roll, and #55, the nigiri sushi deluxe, with 10 pieces of chef's choice nigiri. Entrees include teriyaki and hibachi items; tempura and katsu plates; bento boxes and more. Check out the full menu here.

3. Big Sea Sushi & Noodles



Photo: Tanya S./Yelp

West Aurora's Big Sea Sushi & Noodles at 2009 W. Galena Blvd. is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Japanese spot four stars out of 28 reviews.

The restaurant offers a variety of fare including poke, sushi, ramen, sashimi, specialty rolls, bowls and bento boxes. On the menu, look for the eight-piece California roll; the sushi sashimi combo entree with five pieces of sushi and nine pieces of sashimi; and the grilled steak ramen. The complete menu can be seen here.

Yelper Tina A., who reviewed the eatery July 12, wrote, "Excellent service! Food was delicious. Went for lunch and had Aurora roll, spicy crab and Summer roll. They offer all-you-can-eat sushi specials for lunch/dinner too."
