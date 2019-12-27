Food & Drink

Need some caffeine? Here's where you can get free Starbucks today in the Chicago area

Starbucks has released its first batch of local "pop-up cheer" parties in the Chicago area.

Starting Friday, customers can get a free "tall" espresso drink, including holiday favorites like the peppermint mocha and toasted white chocolate latte at specific Starbucks locations across the country. The parties will last an hour, from 1 to 2 p.m. daily until New Year's Eve. Two hundred stores across the country will participate each day.

On Friday, these local coffee shops are participating:

699 East Boughton Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440

5505 South Kedzie
Chicago, IL 60632

5300 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL 60640

1730 W Fullerton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

715 S Seeley Ave
Chicago, IL 60612

42 East Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60611

210 West North Ave.
Chicago, IL 60610

1800 W Lawrence Ave
Chicago, IL 60640

100 Biesterfield Rd

Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

680 W. North Ave
Elmhurst, IL 60126

2812 Hassert Blvd Suite 100
Naperville, IL 60564

1900 S Cumberland Avenue
Park Ridge, IL 60068

The location of the party will change daily, so check the list of participating stores before heading to your neighborhood Starbucks for a treat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoelmhurstnapervilleelk grove villagepark ridgestarbucksfree foodgood newscoffee
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Children rescued from fire in 3-story North Lawndale apartment building
Surveillance images released of suspect in Harvey home invasion, fatal shooting
Chicago stepper Jannice Robertson killed in Orland Hills crash
Former JROTC instructor accused of sexually assaulting student multiple times
Funeral to be held Friday for boy, 4, killed in Gary shooting
Hawaiian tour helicopter missing
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, slightly cooler Friday
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Mother, child attempting to rescue dog rescued from pond in Deer Park
'Peloton husband' gives his girlfriend exercise bike
Legal weed poses challenge for companies with zero tolerance policies
More TOP STORIES News