Need some caffeine? Here's where you can get free Starbucks today in the Chicago area

Starbucks has released its first batch of local "pop-up cheer" parties in the Chicago area.Starting Friday, customers can get a free "tall" espresso drink, including holiday favorites like the peppermint mocha and toasted white chocolate latte at specific Starbucks locations across the country. The parties will last an hour, from 1 to 2 p.m. daily until New Year's Eve. Two hundred stores across the country will participate each day.On Friday, these local coffee shops are participating:The location of the party will change daily, so check the list of participating stores before heading to your neighborhood Starbucks for a treat.