Heritage Bikes and Coffee opens a new location in Fulton Market

Photo: Heritage Bikes and Coffee/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bike and coffee shop has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition to the West Loop, called Heritage Bikes and Coffee, is located at 172 N. Racine in Fulton Market. It has four other outposts in the city.

The shop combines bikes and coffee in a setting that "feels like home," according to its website. Stop by and get a bicycle tuneup or repair, sip on a cappuccino or enjoy the free Wi-Fi. The shop also sells bicycle gear and apparel.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.

Chris S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 3, wrote, "Sweet new spot in West Loop. Clean. Spacious. Modern. Food was delicious ... Big counter for laptops if you want to work."

And Lydia S. wrote, "I'm a huge fan of Heritage -- always my go-to. I'm so glad they opened another location in Fulton Market, and it fits in perfectly with the sleek, spacious industrial feel of the neighborhood!"

Head on over to check it out: Heritage Bikes and Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
