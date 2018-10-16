FOOD & DRINK

Hero Coffee Bar opens new shop in Lakeview

Photo: Kristen A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving coffee and tea? You're in luck: Hero Coffee Bar has opened a new location in the city. The fresh addition is at 2950 N. Sheridan Road in Lakeview.

Now with seven outposts around Chicago, Hero Coffee Bar offers signature caffeinated beverages and light fare. Grab a lavender or honey nut latte and pair it with a signature sandwich, like the Two Timer with double smoked bacon and lettuce or The Usual Suspect with bacon, egg and cream cheese on a bagel.

Can't get enough of the coffee? Take home a bag of light, medium or dark roast or espresso beans from the roasters' counter. Check out Hero Coffee Bar's website for more information.

The new coffee shop has a three-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Kirsten A., who was among the first Yelpers to review it on Sept. 26, wrote, "Cute, new Hero Coffee shop in the 2950 building. They have farm-chic decor and a chill vibe. Plenty of seating for working."

Nora J. added, "Love it so far. Solid coffee and breakfast bagel sandwiches."

Head on over to check it out: Hero Coffee Bar is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Sazón Cubano brings Cuban fare to Northwest Side
Spook-tacular Halloween cocktails
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Climate change to cause global beer shortage, scientists say
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Missing Wis. teen may have been spotted in Miami
Chance the Rapper endorses Amara Enyia in Chicago mayoral election
VIDEO: Miles-long backup on northbound I-294 near O'Hare
Man sentenced to 42 years in prison for Lincoln Square taxi driver murder
Mega Millions jackpot at $667M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Male found dead in Lindenhurst home
Amazon delivery driver caught on video peeing in front of home
FL home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
Show More
Exotic animals, including pigs and snakes, found in hoarder's home
Teen shoots and kills dad trying to protect his mom
Son accused of stabbing mother to death for not preparing his food
Tennessee mother, 4 children killed in murder-suicide
Police: Livery driver beat man walking to synagogue, stemmed from road rage
More News