Hero Coffee Bar opens new shop in Lakeview

Craving coffee and tea? You're in luck: Hero Coffee Bar has opened a new location in the city. The fresh addition is at 2950 N. Sheridan Road in Lakeview.
Now with seven outposts around Chicago, Hero Coffee Bar offers signature caffeinated beverages and light fare. Grab a lavender or honey nut latte and pair it with a signature sandwich, like the Two Timer with double smoked bacon and lettuce or The Usual Suspect with bacon, egg and cream cheese on a bagel.
Can't get enough of the coffee? Take home a bag of light, medium or dark roast or espresso beans from the roasters' counter. Check out Hero Coffee Bar's website for more information.
The new coffee shop has a three-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Kirsten A., who was among the first Yelpers to review it on Sept. 26, wrote, "Cute, new Hero Coffee shop in the 2950 building. They have farm-chic decor and a chill vibe. Plenty of seating for working."
Nora J. added, "Love it so far. Solid coffee and breakfast bagel sandwiches."
Head on over to check it out: Hero Coffee Bar is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
