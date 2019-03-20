Food & Drink

Hip hop music makes cheese taste best, study says

EMBED <>More Videos

Study: Hip hop music makes cheese taste best. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2019.

A unique study out of Switzerland finds that music can affect the taste of cheese, and seems to indicate that hip hop music in particular makes cheese taste best.

Researchers at Bern University of the Arts exposed five 22-pound wheels of Emmental cheese to different kinds of music, played on a loop for six months-and-a-half months, 24 hours a day.

The songs were Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," Mozart's "Magic Flute," "UV" by Vril, "Monolith" by Yello and "Jazz (We've Got)" by A Tribe Called Quest.

Other cheeses were exposed to sound waves only, at different frequencies, but no music.

And one was a control cheese, exposed to silence.

Researchers found that the music had an impact on the strength of the smell, taste, and flavor of the cheeses.

A group of food professionals participated in blind taste-tests and declared that the cheese exposed to A Tribe Called Quest tasted best.

They said it was "significantly different from the other samples" when it came to both smell and taste.

Researchers say more investigation should be done in order to confirm the results and gain a deeper understanding of exactly what is going on
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhealthcheckfoodmusicstudyresearchcheese
TOP STORIES
2 wounded in Uptown shooting
Woman injured after car slams into West Town Dunkin' Donuts
City to break ground on $1.2B O'Hare terminal expansion
Tonight's Powerball jackpot at $550M
Man charged in shooting of McHenry deputy in court Wednesday
2nd-grader got access to porn on school-issued iPad
VIDEO: Suspect breakdances at end of Calif. police chase
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and cloudy with rain at times Wednesday
Spring equinox 2019: Everything to know
Kristoff St. John cause of death released by coroner
All tank fires out at Texas oil refinery
Hundreds of thousands of Illinois residents could lose food stamps under proposed Trump rule change
More TOP STORIES News