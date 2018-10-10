In the mood for sushi and rolled ice cream? Look no further than this new restaurant. Called Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar, the fresh arrival is located at 1453 53rd St. in Hyde Park.
The extensive menu includes appetizers and sushi rolls, as well as nigiri, sashimi, bento boxes, poke bowls and sushi combination platters.
Look for signature rolls like the Smoky Salmon with cream cheese and avocado; the Ocean World with yellowtail tuna, salmon, cucumber and avocado; and the Super Crunch with crab tempura, eel sauce and spicy mayo. Here's the menu.
For dessert, there's rolled ice cream in flavors like mango, matcha green tea and Nutella Oreo. Other treats include toasts topped with ice cream, fresh fruit, candies and sweet sauces.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar has been warmly received by patrons.
Helen L., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 6, wrote, "Exceptional service and it should be noted that we came here only a week after the restaurant opened! The food was delicious: Perhaps the best sushi in Hyde Park. Desserts are great too!"
And Peerada S. wrote, "Nice new restaurant. Highly recommended for those who like Japanese foods. Variety of menu and fresh ingredients."
Head on over to check it out: Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar opens in Hyde Park
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News