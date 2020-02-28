extra course

Hoffman Estates restaurant takes Asian-style fare seriously

By
Related topics:
food & drinkhoffman estatesasian influencesextra course
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXTRA COURSE
Hungry Hound visits KD Market
Extra Course: baba ganoush at Sheeba Mandi House
Hungry Hound tries slightly spicy Dan Dan Noodles from Katy's in Oak Park
Moody Tongue Brewing even has decadent desserts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
What is the zipper merge?
1 killed in I-57 crash after car goes off roadway near Riverdale
CTA crime: Chicago police add 50 officers focusing on trends in new safety plan
Man arrested after 'randomly' punching women in the Loop: CPD
Court temporarily halts Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Milwaukee Molson Coors mass shooting victims, suspected gunman ID'd
Show More
Novel coronavirus risk remains low in Chicago, health officials say
'That's what I feel like when you cheat on me': Woman accused of leaving boyfriend in suitcase to die
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
2 state troopers injured in Bishop Ford Freeway crash
How to register for the 2020 Ill. Primary Election
More TOP STORIES News